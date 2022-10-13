Wagatha Christie: Channel 4 reveal cast of Rooney v Vardy TV drama

Some big names will feature in the recreation of one of the world’s most followed privacy cases.

Channel 4 has announced the cast of their new dramatisation of a 2022 High Court battle that was reported on around the world.

‘Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom drama’ explores the ‘Wagatha Christie’ defamation case, which began in 2019 when Coleen Rooney accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking private stories about her to the press.

BAFTA-winning actress Chanel Cresswell, takes on the role of Coleen Rooney with Natalia Tena is playing opposite her as fellow WAG, Rebekah Vardy.

Lauded for his talent for playing real-life figures, the award-winning actor Michael Sheen plays Coleen Rooney’s high profile barrister David Sherborne.

Simon Coury will play Rebekah’s barrister, Hugh Tomlinson QC (now KC) who has famously represented a ‘who’s who’ of clients including King Charles III.

Wayne Rooney is played by Dion Lloyd and Jamie Vardy is played by Márton Nagyszokolyai.

Dubbed the #WagathaChristie case, the public was hooked by the unfolding drama as soon as Coleen Rooney made accusations on Twitter in 2019.

The two-part film recreates the high drama, high stakes High Court defamation case that followed, a case that had a huge impact on the lives of the two women at its heart and catapulted the two sparring legal teams into the spotlight, where much like Rooney and Vardy, their every move in the courtroom was dissected and scrutinised in the press.

Created from the real court transcripts, ‘Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama’ will bring viewers all of the incredible and unbelievable moments from a case that kept the public and media gripped.

The TV film will air later this year.

