We can’t see the resemblance, can you?

Channel 4 have revealed the cast of a new two-part film, recreating the iconic Wagatha Christie case.

The public was hooked by the unfolding drama as soon as Coleen Rooney made accusations against Rebekah on Twitter in 2019 and whilst the TV film is expected to be popular, we’re not sure about the casting.

BAFTA-winning actress Chanel Cresswell has been chosen for the role of Coleen Rooney, but the pair look nothing alike.

Chanel Creswell will play Coleen Rooney. Image: Eamonn M McCormack/Getty

Coleen Rooney arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice. Image: Dan Kitwood/Getty

Natalia Tena is playing fellow WAG, Rebekah Vardy. Can you see any resemblance between the two?

Natalia Tena will play Rebekah Vardy. Image: Carlos Alvarez/Getty

Rebekah Vardy arrives at Royal Courts of Justice. Image: Dan Kitwood/Ketty