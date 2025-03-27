Warning after RNLI rescue dog stranded in Dee Estuary
The dog had headed far out from Cubbins Green onto muddy terrain of the Dee Estuary on Wednesday morning (March 27).
After spending some time trying to encourage the dog back ashore and with no clear route out and back to safety, the owner called the local coastguard to help rescue the frightened pup.
The Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team soon arrived on scene and located the dog out in the estuary. Hoylake RNLI hovercraft Hurley Spirit and her volunteer crew launched and headed to the dog’s location, guided by coastguard officers from the shore.
Flying carefully across the mudflats, the RNLI hovercraft guided the dog along an outlet pipe and back to the beach, where the owner was reunited with their canine companion.
The Hoylake RNLI hovercraft was tasked again at 5.00pm when a person was reported to be cut off by the tide off New Brighton. The hovercraft was stood down shortly after launching when it was confirmed the casualty was safely ashore.
Howie Owen, Hoylake RNLI Coxswain, said: ‘The dog owner made the right call by alerting the coastguard, rather than putting themselves at risk and trying to reach their stranded pet across the mudflats. Dogs will usually make their own way back to safety, but we were happy to help encourage the dog back ashore.’
‘When heading to the coast with your pet, it’s important to keep yourself safe. Remember to keep dogs on a lead near cliff edges, fast flowing water and mud.
“If your dog enters the water or gets stuck in mud, don't go after them. Move to a place they can reach safely and call them. If you’re still worried for them, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.’
