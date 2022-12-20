News bulletin: 999 warning from North West Ambulance Service, woman sentenced for matchday sexual assault, recycling centre staff to walk out over pay.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) is asking the public to call 999 only in life-threatening situations on days affected by industrial action.

Ambulance crews across England will go on strike over pay and staffing levels on Wednesday, December 21 and Wednesday, December 28. The walk outs will affect emergency service workers at hospitals in Liverpool and across Merseyside as three unions - GMB, Unite and Unison - coordinate their efforts.

The NWAS says emergencies include cardiac arrest, breathing difficulties, severe bleeding and serious head injuries.

The service added: “On the day of action, despite utilising some resources from external sources, the trust will be operating with reduced capacity. As much as we can, we will prioritise those with life-threatening conditions but it is important to acknowledge that ambulance waits are to be expected. Those with less serious conditions are likely to be asked to seek alternatives.”

Unison has confirmed ambulance workers will be joined by nurses, porters, healthcare assistants, cleaners and other NHS workers at the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital and Liverpool University Hospital for strike action on Wednesday December 21.

Unions and strike dates:

GMB – 21 and 28 December 00.01 to 23.59

Unite – 21 December 00.01 to 23.59

Unison – 999 road staff only 21 December 12:00 – 00.00

🚨 A woman football fan who sexually assaulted a man at a match has been sentenced. Jemma Whiteside, 40, from Manchester, was found guilty after the incident at Everton’s game against Manchester City at Goodison Park on February 26. She was sentenced to a nine-month community order and fined.