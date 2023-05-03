The RSPCA are extremely concerned that the trap was set in a residential area where pets roam.

A much-loved family cat suffered a horrible death after getting its head stuck in a ‘barbaric’ spring trap baited with food. Stan was found dead under a car in Pennard Avenue, Liverpool, with the heavy trap, which appears to have been used on other animals, clasped tightly around his head.

The RSPCA is ‘extremely concerned’ that the lethal trap appears to have been set in residential area where people often walk their dogs and where there are likely to be cats. The animal charity launched an investigation into Stan’s ‘incredibly heartbreaking’ death and are appealing for information.

These types of traps are not illegal but are strictly controlled and it is an offence to use one to kill animals in circumstances for which it is not approved.

Stan the cat was killed by a spring trap. Image: RSPCA

RSPCA inspector Joanne McDonald said: “Stan was a much-loved family pet and his owners are understandably upset. The trap was very heavy so we can’t imagine that Stan travelled very far after getting stuck in it. There was food glued to the trap and because it wasn’t set in a tunnel as required by law, whoever set this was putting any animal in the area at risk of serious injury. There also appears to be different coloured fur on the trap which suggests it had previously caught another animal.”

Evie Button, from the RSPCA’s wildlife department, said: “Spring traps are cruel and barbaric. They cause horrific injuries which can so often be fatal like in the case of Stan. We are extremely concerned that someone has set one in a residential area where people often walk their dogs and where there are likely to be cats.”

Legal traps: Whilst spring traps themselves aren’t illegal, under section 8 of the Pests Act 1954, it is an offence to use or knowingly permit the use of any spring trap to kill or take animals, other than an approved trap, or in circumstances for which it is not approved.

Punishment: Anyone found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal faces an unlimited fine and/or five years in prison.

Pet owner alert: “We’re warning pet-owners in the area that this has happened and urge them to remain cautious,” Joanne said. “It’s so upsetting that this has happened, so we need to find out who is setting these traps to avoid another innocent animal being targeted.”