Register
BREAKING
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Man charged following drive-by style shooting in West Derby
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished

I joined Fab Four fans at The Beatles Story in Liverpool to listen of new song Now and Then - this was the reaction

There was an emotional reception from listeners in Liverpool to the Beatles final track, including applause and tears.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 17:57 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 18:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Visitors to The Beatles Story at Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool on were treated to a first listen of the Fab Four’s new single Now and Then, which has been nearly 50 years in the making.

There was a round of applause from the audience, and some listeners wiped away tears as the track concluded after it’s premiere airing on Thursday.

The track’s demo was originally written and sung by John Lennon at his New York home and later developed alongside the other band members including George Harrison. Almost 50 years after the demo was originally recorded, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr, with a little help from AI, completed the track.

Most Popular

After much hype and build up, The Beatles’ “final song’’ was released at 2pm on Thursday and fans around the globe gathered to listen. I headed down The Beatles Story for an emotional airing among Fab Four fans and was an unexpected surprise for some.

Beatles fans Andy and his wife Gail at The Beatles StoryBeatles fans Andy and his wife Gail at The Beatles Story
Beatles fans Andy and his wife Gail at The Beatles Story

Andy and his wife Gail, who are visiting Liverpool, didn’t realise that they would be treated to a premier of the track when they headed to the tourist attraction. Andy said: "The round of applause just sealed it. Hopefully another number on."

Charlotte Martin, who has a master’s degree in The Beatles, and runs her own business offering bespoke music tours of the city, said: "To hear John’s voice is so emotive. It’s so beautiful. To have the four boys on a track together again it’s just incredible."

Beatles fans react to the first play of Now and Then at The Beatles Story. Image: Emily BonnerBeatles fans react to the first play of Now and Then at The Beatles Story. Image: Emily Bonner
Beatles fans react to the first play of Now and Then at The Beatles Story. Image: Emily Bonner

John Lennon recorded a demo with vocals and piano in the 1970s. Although the recording was given to the band in 1994 by Yoko Ono Lennon, technological limitations prevented John’s vocals and piano from being separated, so it was shelved, with a hope that one day it would be revisited.

Thanks to the power of Artificial Intelligence, In 2022, Paul and Ringo set about completing the song, which has now been shared with the world as it was always meant to be heard.

Watch the video above for more reaction and our full feature on The Beatles’ final record.

Related topics:BeatlesPremier