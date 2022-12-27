The adventurous swan was caught on camera waddling along as cars took evasive action.

This is the moment a brave swan took a daring walk - by strolling into oncoming traffic on a busy motorway.

The adventurous swan was caught on camera waddling along the left lane of the carriageway, causing cars around to slow down drastically and apply hazard lights.

A motorist spotted the animal whilst travelling on the M62, which runs from Liverpool to Hull, via Manchester and Leeds. He captioned the video: “Just a normal day on the M62. Swan anyone?”