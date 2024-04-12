Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ladies Day at Aintree is like no other race day. The limelight shines not just on the champion horses and jockeys but Liverpool's best dressed. Renowned for its action on the course and entertainment and fashion off it. This is where big hats meet high heels, where race lovers and fun lovers alike join for a day like no other.

A day marked in the calendar months in advance, Ladies Day is watched the world over, renowned for its famous race day fashion. All racegoers can enter the Style Awards. Not only are prizes up for grabs for best dressed but the most sustainably dressed racegoer is also being recognised for the first time.

The Jockey Club has made several changes to this year's Grand National to ensure the best possible welfare conditions for racehorses and jockeys; at Aintree alone, it has spent £2 million on equine welfare investments.

Changes include reducing the maximum number of runners from 40 to 34. Moving the first fence 60 yards closer to the start to slow the early stages of the race and levelling off areas at a number of fences to reduce the drop on the landing side.