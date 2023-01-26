Shocking footage shows the moment brave volunteers risked their lives in treacherous waves.

The RNLI crew of four sprang into action when Niall Robinson and his mum Christine were spotted in rough seas near New Brighton.

The lifeboat crew were able to reach Niall and the dog and pull them aboard the lifeboat. Sadly, his mother Christine, 57, died after she too tried to save her dog.

The pair had been walking their dog when it was swept into water, back in 2020.

Last week, RNLI helm, Michael Stannard, crew members Oz Ramsey, Emily Craven and Thomas McGinn along with RNLI lifeguard senior Lifeguard Cameron Jacobie, received a Chief Constable’s commendation for their bravery.

The presentation took place at Aintree Racecourse on Thursday (January 19). The event was attended by Niall who got to see the crew for the first time since they saved his life.

Niall Robinson meets RNLI helm Michael Stannard for the first time since the incident. Image: Connor Wray/RNLI

Niall said: “Meeting the RNLI crew and lifeguards for the first time was an emotional occasion, but something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. I will forever be in their debt. The RNLI do such an incredible job and the New Brighton volunteers should be so very proud of what they did that day in such horrendous conditions. I’m so pleased they are receiving this recognition from Merseyside Police, which is so very well deserved.”

Members of the public and a police constable were also awarded for their interventions during the incident.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, said: “The bravery shown by the lifeguard and crew of the New Brighton RNLI in that tragic incident was commendable. The circumstances and level of risk made it uncertain whether a rescue attempt would even be possible. Nevertheless, they persevered, selflessly putting themselves in danger and sustaining injuries in their attempt to preserve life.

“I hope that receiving a Chief Constable’s Commendation will remind to them how valued they are, not just by Merseyside Police, but by the whole community. Their daily vigilance keeps all of us who enjoy Merseyside’s coastline safer, and I am proud to work in partnership with an organisation made up such courageous individuals.”