Chester Zoo are celebrating the arrival of a rare animal, whose birth represents a ‘significant milestone’ in the efforts to save the species. Born in May, Arabi is one of 14 okapi living in conservation zoos in the UK, with six being cared for at Chester Zoo as part of the endangered species breeding programme.

One of the ‘least known and understood species on the planet’, okapis are often called ‘forest giraffes’ due to their long necks and zebra-like stripes. It is estimated fewer than 10,000 remain in the wild, and the newborn was named after a village located in the Okapi Wildlife Reserve in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, at just six weeks old, Arabi has kicked up her heels and taken her first steps outside, following some gentle encouragement from mum.

Hannah Owens, okapi keeper at Chester Zoo, said Arabi is doing well, explaining: “Since being born just six weeks ago, Arabi has been bonding closely with mum K’tusha while snuggled away in her nest. Mum has been doing a fantastic job of feeding and nurturing her calf every day, and now that she has a little more confidence, Arabi decided it was time to explore the outside world. It didn’t take long before she was confidently stretching her legs in the sunshine!”

A rare okapi calf has her first outdoor adventure after being born at Chester Zoo. Image: Chester Zoo

“Okapis are one of the least known and understood species on the planet, so every birth is incredibly special indeed. This energetic little calf is already showing lots of personality and it’s going to be a real privilege to watch her grow and become a vital part of the global population of her species.”

Mike Jordan, Animal and Plant Director at the zoo, added: “The arrival of this okapi calf is not only a cause for celebration but also a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to the conservation and protection of this charismatic species. Through our continued efforts, we hope to inspire others to join us in safeguarding these remarkable creatures and their threatened habitats.”

Of the 14 okapi living in conservation zoos in the UK, six are being cared for by experts at Chester Zoo as part of the endangered species breeding programme. Image: Chester Zoo

Advertisement

Advertisement

About okapis: In the wild, commercial logging, open-cast mining, agriculture and human settlement has resulted in the loss of the okapi’s habitat, which can limit their access to food and water sources. The animals are also hunted for their meat, which is consumed locally, and their skins which are highly valued on the illegal wildlife trade.

Okapis are exceptionally quiet animals, communicating through scent marking and infrasonic sounds that are too low for humans to hear. Due to their shy and elusive nature, the animal remained a mystery to many up until they were scientifically discovered in 1901, and they are now the national animal of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Chester Zoo’s role in conservation: Chester Zoo is part of the European Endangered Species Programme (EEP) for the okapi, which aims to maintain a genetically diverse population in conservation zoos. Experts say the birth of the calf is an important addition to the programme, bringing invaluable insights into the lives of the secretive species.