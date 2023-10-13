Register
Watch: Trailer for ‘Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story’ released by Disney+

“Don’t play games with a girl who can play better.”

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 13th Oct 2023, 10:51 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 11:13 BST

The trailer for Coleen Rooney’s upcoming TV documentary on her high-profile ‘Wagatha Christie’ court battle with fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy has been released by Disney+.

Coleen, wife of former Everton, Manchester United and England footballer Wayne Rooney, laid a trap for Vardy after she claimed her private and personal instagram messages were being leaked to the press.

A high-profile court battle with Rebekah, wife of Leicester City and England striker Jamie Vardy, ensued with incredible details released into the public domain.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story follows the libel case that gripped the nation in 2022, through exclusive access to the woman at the heart of it all, alongside interviews with her family and legal team involved in the resulting trial.

The three-part series will premiere on Wednesday 18 October on Disney+.

Related topics:Coleen RooneyRebekah VardyDisney+