Locations such as Water Street are showcased in the official trailer for new series Sexy Beast.

The new Sexy Beast series for Paramount+ follows the complicated relationship between Gal and Don as they succumb to the craziness of London's criminal world, but eagle-eyed viewers will spot that show was actually filmed in Liverpool.

Paramount became the first long-term tenant of Liverpool's purpose built studios, The Depot, in 2022 and shot scenes for Sexy Beast across the city, including at St Nicholas Church & Tower Gardens, Rumford Street and Anfield.

LiverpoolWorld was on the scene when Water Street was closed for filming in November 2022. The large production team were seen filming James McArdle and Sarah Greene, who star as Gal Dove and Deedee in the prequel to the 2000 film Sexy Beast starring Ray Winstone.

The official trailer was released by Paramount+ this week and a keen eye will be able to spot which parts of Liverpool double as the streets of East London in the 1990’s.

In the trailer, one of the most prominent Liverpool locations is Water Street, which has also been used to film shows such as Peaky Blinders. Taylor Swift used Castle Street, just around the corner, for one of her music videos back in summer.

The Sexy Beast trailer also showcases the music of Liverpool legends Frankie Goes to Hollywood. The 1980's pop band's song 'Relax' is used as the soundtrack for the suspenseful teaser. The streets of Liverpool are prominent in the trailer 51 seconds in, 1 minute 28 seconds and 2 minutes 7 seconds in.