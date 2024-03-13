Watch: Unexploded World War II bomb blown up at New Brighton promenade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the moment the army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team blew up a suspected World War II bomb after it was found beside the promenade in New Brighton on Tuesday. The seaside town was temporarily put into lockdown as rail services were suspended, roads were closed and people were urged to avoid the area.

Merseyside Police said the bomb was found close to The Dips - a large open grass recreation area next to the promenade popular with families - at about 10:00am. The device was detonated in the park by the bomb squad at around 2pm after it was covered with sandbags.

Paul Boyd, 60, whose flat overlooks the area, filmed the explosion from his home. The education consultant, said: “I saw that the police and fire services had blocked off all of the roads in the area and started filming. The explosion was much larger than I thought it would be - I thought it’d be more of a thud rather than such a large bang. It’s not something you see everyday. I believe it’s a World War II bomb. This area was bombed quite heavily as it’s by the Liverpool docks."