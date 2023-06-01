Register
Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:23 BST

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk surprised diners and staff at a McDonald’s in Kirkby, where he casually handed out free McFlurry, signed autographs and posed for selfies.

Drive-thru customers were stunned to find themselves being served by the Anfield colossus and quickly facetimed friends and family. One diner simply exclaimed: “Oh my God, Virgil!”

The Premier League and Champions League winner made the surprise visit to the restaurant as part of the promotion for the return of the Wispa McFlurry and Wispa Gold McFlurry.

