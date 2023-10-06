‘Quiet, spacious and clean’ - first impressions as we travel on the new Merseyrail train from Liverpool Central to Headbolt Lane.

On Thursday morning the first battery-powered passenger train in the UK left the new £80million Headbolt Lane station in Kirkby to make its maiden journey on the Merseyrail network.

The trains are part of Liverpool City Region metro mayor Steve Rotheram’s plan to deliver a London-style transport network to Merseyside. “[It will] set a new standard for public transport in this country,” he said.

The battery technology on the trains removes the need for a live third rail, enabling the Merseyrail network to run to previously inaccessible places, including as far as Manchester, Wrexham, Warrington, Preston and Runcorn.

In a phased roll-out of the new technology, Headbolt Lane station will initially be served by one Merseyrail service per-hour to Liverpool Central, then services will gradually increase to four trains per hour.