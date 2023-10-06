Register
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
‘Vicious’ - Woman who stabbed boyfriend in heart guilty of murder

Watch: We board UK’s first battery-powered passenger train and give our verdict on Merseyrail service

‘Quiet, spacious and clean’ - first impressions as we travel on the new Merseyrail train from Liverpool Central to Headbolt Lane.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 6th Oct 2023, 06:54 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 07:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Thursday morning the first battery-powered passenger train in the UK left the new £80million Headbolt Lane station in Kirkby to make its maiden journey on the Merseyrail network.

The trains are part of Liverpool City Region metro mayor Steve Rotheram’s plan to deliver a London-style transport network to Merseyside. “[It will] set a new standard for public transport in this country,” he said.

The battery technology on the trains removes the need for a live third rail, enabling the Merseyrail network to run to previously inaccessible places, including as far as Manchester, Wrexham, Warrington, Preston and Runcorn.

Most Popular

In a phased roll-out of the new technology, Headbolt Lane station will initially be served by one Merseyrail service per-hour to Liverpool Central, then services will gradually increase to four trains per hour.

We decided to board one of the new trains on their first day of service to check them out for ourselves. Watch the video above for a full tour and the lowdown on the new service.

Related topics:TrainsLondonStandardManchesterWrexhamWarringtonPreston