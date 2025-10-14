An ex-police officer said he is ‘offended’ after receiving a “absolutely laughable” letter from his landlord, warning him against going into the loft.

Bob Reed, 75, has an ongoing dispute with One Vision Housing relating to the existence of asbestos in his property and claims samples have been taken without using proper safety protocols.

One Vision Housing maintain it has tried to address Mr Reed’s concerns and cited a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation which concluded OVH’s work was fully compliant with it’s policies and protocols.

Bob has lived on St Johns Road since 2016 and said he loves his bungalow and the Waterloo area. Last week (Wednesday October 8), Mr Reed said he received a letter – seen by the LDRS – sent by Brabners LLP on behalf of One Vision Housing, it stated: “We are instructed that you are frequently accessing the loft space within the Property improperly and without good reason.

“Your Landlord notes this conduct puts you at risk of harm and/or injury. In addition to the risk of harm and/or injury posed to yourself, your Landlord notes this conduct could adversely impact the condition of the Property and/or result in damage to the Property.

“In light of the above points, your Landlord requests that you refrain from inappropriately accessing and/or utilising the loft space moving forward. Should you continue to access the loft space in an improper and/or inappropriate manner and/or should damage be caused to the Property due to your continued conduct, then your Landlord may seek further action.”

Responding to that letter, Mr Reed told the LDRS: “The only reason I’ve accessed the loft space is to take pictures of the holes in my roof and the damage they left behind, exposing the verge undercloak, which contains asbestos.

“Now I’m banned from my own loft? I think it’s absolutely laughable.

“I’ve not done any damage, why would I? The only damage that’s been done is by them and that’s what I was documenting. It says I’m only allowed to go there in an ‘appropriate manner’, but I have no idea what that means.

“I’m offended because in the letter, there’s a reference to remind me of my tenancy agreement regarding ‘violence, domestic violence and anti social behaviour’. I’m an ex-policeman. I’ve got commendations and all sorts.

“I also used to enforce anti social behaviour legislation for the 20 years I spent in housing and my time as a bobby. I find the suggestion I would be engaged in ASB extremely offensive.

“It also refers to unauthorised works, but they ordered me by letter to remove all obstacles and obstructions to scaffolding outside my home. Anything that I moved was not put there by them, it was put there by me at my expense.

“Now they’re giving me heck for moving the awnings I put up on their instruction, to make it accessible. The whole thing is a complete and utter joke.

Brabners’ letter also warns Mr Reed about engaging with contractors conducting asbestos surveys. The letter also notes Mr Reed’s ‘excessive volumes of correspondence’ and taking photographs of contractors while they undertake their work.

Mr Reed said he did take a photograph of one contractor – seen by the LDRS – which shows a man up a ladder appearing to be engaged in work to parts of the roofing. Mr Reed said he believes this contractor was engaged in asbestos survey work, but is not wearing PPE.

This is central to Mr Reed’s complaint who is eager to get clarity on the existence of asbestos in his home and concern the proper safety protocols have not been implemented. These concerns are two-fold and relate to contractor PPE and also safe sampling so he is not exposed to asbestos dust.

Mr Reed added: “To be accused of aggressive behaviour towards their contractor, because I took a photograph. It’s absolutely ludicrous.”

Responding to Mr Reed’s claims, a spokesperson for One Vision Housing said: “The communication issued to Mr Reed relates to the unauthorised use and alterations of his home.

“The health and wellbeing of all customers is paramount, in addition to maintaining the safety and structural integrity of all our properties. We are committed to resolving this matter directly with Mr Reed through established tenancy management channels.

“We can also confirm that the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) previously undertook a regulatory investigation into Mr Reed’s concerns regarding asbestos removal and management. Following their inquiry, the HSE found One Vision Housing to be fully compliant.”

In terms of the HSE investigation, Mr Reed said no one came to inspect his property and questions its thoroughness, he said: “I believe they failed to adequately respond to a legitimate report and investigate a possible breach of regulations, taking the word of the business and not a resident without ever checking.”