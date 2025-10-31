A mum was left sleeping in her car with her two children after discovering rats had chewed their way into her flat in the middle of the night.

Rianne Tynan said she grabbed her little girls and ran out of their home in Wavertree after finding a rat “the size of a cat” in their kitchen.

Rianne, 32, has lived in Abbeygate Apartments on High Street in a private rented flat for the past eight years. She said her daughter had been left “absolutely hysterical” by the ordeal, with the three now having to stay at Rianne’s parents’ home on the sofa.

Rat droppings, left, and a giant rat, right, in Rianne Tynan's Abbeygate Apartments home in High Street, Wavertree | LDRS

She told the LDRS how she had pleaded with Liverpool Council for help to find a new property for them to live in, but was allegedly told she wouldn’t be eligible as her existing home was classed as somewhere for them to go. The council has said that it is her landlord’s responsibiity to make sure the property is fit for human habitation.

On finding the vermin in her home, Rianne said she picked up her children and fled the building.

Rianne said maggots and flies began to gather in her second floor flat after rats had chewed through the ceiling, electrical cables and cupboard in the home she rented from a private landlord. The city council said it was working with the mum-of-two to resolve her case.

She said: “It’s absolutely disgusting. I was given a section 21 [an eviction notice] 18 months ago but then it was thrown out because we didn’t have a valid safety check.

“My little girl said she’d seen something and shouted ‘it’s got a tail, it’s got a tail’ and I looked in the window and there it was sat in the blinds in the kitchen. It felt like it was the size of a cat.

“I rang my dad and he said I’m not going into that. The next day my neighbour above me said she had them as well.

“I had to sleep in my car with the kids because it was 2am and I didn’t want to wake anybody up to sort it.” Rianne said she had approached the city council for help after what she saw in her home.

She added: “I can’t take the kids back there. I asked for somewhere but they told me I still had a home to go to.

“I’m onto them every day, I’ve tried the MP’s office. My daughter is absolutely hysterical, she won’t go near it.”

Paula Barker is the Labour MP for Wavertree and took up Rianne’s case. She said: “We were made aware six weeks ago and we’ve been in constant contact with Liverpool Council.

“They have refused any responsibility and meanwhile it will have been six weeks and nobody has been out to see Rianne. She has two daughters and we were told environmental health cannot intervene while the landlord is dealing with it.

“I don’t expect my consituents to have to live like this and I am absolutely disgusted at the council’s lack of empathy and response.”

Rianne, who has two daughters aged six and eight, said her mental health had been deeply impacted by the shocking discovery at her home six weeks ago that had left them on her parents’ sofa. She said: “We’ve been on my mum’s couch ever since, I’ve had panic attacks, my stuff is all still there.

“I just grabbed the girls and left. The kids can’t go back, they’re petrified and it’s my biggest fear too, it’s just not liveable.

“We were told before the kitchen needs ripping out and we’re waiting for environmental health to tell us it can’t be lived in any more. I don’t know how they expect me to live like this.”

A Liverpool Council spokesperson said: “We take all reports of unlicensed properties extremely seriously. Landlords must licence any privately rented accommodation which is located in a designated Selective Licensing area by law, and we will take action when unlicensed activity is discovered.

“In rented properties, landlords are legally responsible to ensure that a property is fit for human habitation. Tenants who have concerns about pests or an infestation should contact their landlord in the first instance.

“Liverpool Council is actively working with this tenant to investigate and resolve her housing situation.”