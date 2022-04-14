The Turner Prize is back in Liverpool for a second time, but what do the residents make of one of the art world’s most prestigious accolades?

The Turner Prize returns to Liverpool for the first time in 15 years as the city becomes the only place outside London to host the prestigious competition for a second time.

Tate Liverpool was the first gallery outside London to host the prize in 2007 when it helped launch the city's year as European Capital of Culture.

But how much do you know about the award itself and the city's artistic offerings in general?

‘I am an art lover ... I look at some of the things and think it’s rubbish’

Richie tells us what he knows about the Turner Prize

Richie said: "I'm quite interested, to be honest. I remember Tracy Emin a couple of years ago with the Unmade Bed. I am an art lover, but I'm interested because it's so unusual, and to be honest, I look at some of the things and think it's rubbish, but at the same time, it's creating an awareness of art, and it gets people discussing it whether you like it or not."

‘I do know what the Turner Prize is’

Rebecca tells us what she knows about the Turner Prize

Rebecca tells us: “I do know what the Turner Prize is. It’s an art prize.”

‘I think the last time I went to the Tate was in London’

Jade tells us what she knows about the Turner Prize