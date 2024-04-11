Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2024 Grand National is set to take over Aintree and Liverpool once again as thousands of racegoers descend on the region. It’s one the most iconic horseracing events across the globe in one of the most iconic cities - but what do locals think of the event?

Is the huge influx of visitors a burden or a chance to showcase the region? And what about the safety of the horses? We hit the streets of Liverpool to find out your views.

Steve said: "Been there, rode on my bike with my brother on the grass, watching the jockeys walk past. Best day in Liverpool."

Tracey said: "People are buzzing, ladies in their hats and men in their suits. It's really good in Liverpool."

Rebbeca tells us what she thinks of the Grand National

Beyond three days of world class racing, the Grand National Festival brings people together, not just from Merseyside but every corner of the globe. From Thursday 11 April to Saturday 13 April, Aintree Racecourse will be home to the event, however the whole city comes alive with an atmosphere like no other.

Away from the horses, there's always live entertainment on offer too. For those in the know, the Red Rum Garden is the place to be to enjoy live music and a buzz in atmosphere and it's even had a bit of a makeover. Thanks to an additional 60% extra wet weather cover, the Garden is now better equipped to host an even larger crowd. No rain can dampen our spirits, as they've got you covered - literally!

Starting with the Opening Day, this is generally a more chilled day for those who want to ease themselves in. Day two is the famous Ladies Day, when all things style and fashion come into the spotlight. And then, there's Grand National Day on Saturday where the runners and riders make their way to the starters line.

Attracting more than 150,000 people to Aintree Racecourse and watched by an international television audience of around 800 million people, its one of the biggest annual events in the sporting calendar. Last year's race was delayed by animal rights protestors. The Animal Rising group has said it does not intend to disrupt this year's race.