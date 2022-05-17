Reds fans booed the national anthem and Abide With Me during the FA Cup final and it made headlines across the country.

Booing could be heard as the national anthem was played ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup final against Chelsea over the weekend and it made headlines across the country.

Post-match, fans were condemned saying their actions were an affront to Prince William, who was at the game, the Queen and the country.

However, others defended the actions of the supporters as a form of protest at the wider establishment for the treatement of the city and its people over many years - and in particular the cover up of the truth regarding the Hillsborough disaster.

It’s not the first time Liverpool fans have booed the national anthem, it is a routine protest, which also occured at the League Cup final earlier this year.

So, we've been on the streets of the city to ask what do you think about the actions of those Liverpool FC fans.

‘I think it's fine, I don't agree with the monarchy’

Jimmy tells us what he thinks of fans booing the National Anthem

Jimmy said: "I think it's fine. I don't agree with the monarchy. I don't see why people should be expected to respect someone just because of who their parents were. It's an outdated mediaeval institution."

‘It's disgusting booing the national anthem’

Jonny tells us what he thinks of fans booing the National Anthem

Jonny said: "I think it's disgusting. No, I really do, but whatever turns them on. It's disgusting booing the national anthem."

‘I don't know what they were thinking’

Elsie tells us what she thinks of fans booing the National Anthem