Figures released ahead of St George’s Day revealed fewer people see themselves as English in Liverpool than before the 2016 EU referendum.

Over the weekend, festivities were held up and down the country to celebrate St George's Day.

Here in Liverpool, one of our most iconic buildings is named after the patron saint of England; however, it is not something as a city that we come together to celebrate.

And recent figures released by the Office for National Statistics shows fewer people see themselves as English in Liverpool than before the 2016 EU referendum, while more are identifying as British.

In the year to June 2016, in the lead-up to the Brexit referendum, 57% of residents surveyed in Liverpool said that they identify as English - but this fell to 47% in the year to December 2021.

So, we're asking you, how patriotic do you feel? And do you identify more as British, English or Scouse?

‘I’m proud to be from Liverpool’

Richie tells us how patriotic he is

Richie says: "First of all, I'm proud to be British; secondly, I'm proud to be English, but most of all, I'm proud to be from Liverpool. It's a mixture of the three, really. Liverpool now is such a cosmopolitan city."

‘You can be anyone when you’re Scouse’

Charis tells us how patriotic she is

Charis says: "Scouse because you can be anyone when you're Scouse. It doesn't matter."

‘It’s an amazing place’

Brenda tells us how patriotic she is