A new study into the safety of e-scooters suggests that they are significantly less risky than many other forms of transport on Britain’s roads.

The study by The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents recorded an incident rate of 0.66 collisions for every million miles travelled on an e-scooter – five times lower than bicycles.

Cyclists had rate of 3.3 and motorcyclists 5.88.

The e-scooter figures are based on city-wide pilot schemes in places like Liverpool,

But would you use one or get one? We've been on the streets of Liverpool to see what you make of the city's newest way of getting from A to B.

‘They're a little bit too aggressive’

Rohan says: "They're a little bit too aggressive on them sometimes. I'm like everyone; sometimes I'm just walking on my phone, and then all of a sudden, when you see them, and you're like, woah! what was that? It's almost like a fighter jet has gone past you."

‘They’re real alternative’

Chris says: “They’re definitely more economical you know, if you’re coming out of a car, especially a diesel car. So if you haven’t got far to travel to work, I’d say they’re a real alternative to that.”

‘They're horrendous’

