We hit the streets of the host city to ask the throng of Eurovision fans who they want to be crowned as champions.

Saturday marks the grand final of the 67th Eurovision. Hosted by Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine, tens of thousands of Song Contest fans have been descending on the city all week. Events have taken place right across the region to celebrate.

There can only be one winner, though, and we've been to ask visitors and fans who they think will be crowned Eurovision champion for 2023.

Phil said: “Loreen (Sweden) for me. She’s the queen of Eurovision.”

“Loreen (Sweden) for me. She’s the queen of Eurovision.” Lucy said: “This year for me I really really love Finland.”

“This year for me I really really love Finland.” Lin said: “Well I liked Estonia and Belgium. They’ve both god good tunes.”

Lin tells us who her Eurovision winner is

Advertisement

Advertisement

Millions are set to tune in to watch the Eurovision final on TV, showcasing Liverpool and all it has to offer across the globe. Whilst it's expected around 100,000 extra visitors have come to the city to enjoy the competition in person and soak up the atmosphere.

Walking around Liverpool, it's easy to see how much work has gone into staging Eurovision here. A city famed for its warm welcome, it's been our pleasure to play host and unite Europe through music.