Watch: We go on patrol with Merseyside Police first responders

These officers are the first port of call for emergencies in Merseyside and often face complex and traumatic situations.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 27th Jun 2023, 07:22 BST

No two days are ever the same for a response officer. The situations they face can be unknown and unpredictable, so they must be prepared to provide a frontline reaction to complex and sometimes traumatic situations.

These officers are the first port of call for emergencies in Merseyside. Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, they attend incidents, investigate crimes and provide a visible police presence.

We joined the team on patrol in Merseyside as part of the third annual national response policing ‘Week of Action’ to gain a fascinating insight into the experiences of their response officers.

What they’re saying on the front line:

  • "When people call the police when they ring 999, there is some kind of crisis, it’s probably the worst day of their life, or they’ve witnessed somebody else’s worst day of their life,” explains Sergeant Emma Mcfawn, who works for the Response and Resolution Section of Merseyside Police. “I would like them to know that we are trying our best and will do everything we can to try and resolve that situation."
  • "You can’t underestimate what some of the officers are dealing with on a daily basis in terms of the impact that can have on their mental and physical health,” says Chief Superintendent Mark Wiggins, Head of Response and Resolution at Merseyside Police. “Firstly, they’re all working shifts, and that has an impact on you over a number of years from a physical and mental health perspective. Some of the incidents do have an impact on them because they are part of families. Some of them have children, partners, they are part of the communities of Merseyside. So, every incident that happens can have an impact on them."

The response policing role can be physically, mentally, and emotionally demanding. The calls they receive can range from someone being seriously injured or a person suffering a mental health crisis to dealing with someone in distress or a report of a high-risk missing person.

  • What the video above for a fascinating insight into the experiences of their response officers.
