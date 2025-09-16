We hope everyone has a great time here in Liverpool, but the early days as a student can be challenging

Published 16th Sep 2025
Mersey Care has unveiled a raft of support options to help new residents ahead of the influx of students arriving in Merseyside for Fresher’s Week.

Aiming to make it easier to access key mental and physical health services which promote health and wellbeing, Mersey Care is one of the largest mental and community health trusts in the North West.

With this week traditionally marking the time when Liverpool and the surrounding areas welcome students from across the UK and overseas, Mersey Care is prepared to provide, and direct students to, essential health services during their time in the region.

“It’s an exciting time for students arriving in the area, making new friends and fresh experiences, for some it’s the first time away from home,” said Dr Noir Thomas, Mersey Care’s Chief Medical Officer.

“We hope everyone has a great time, but we know the early days as a student can also be challenging and learning to juggle new responsibilities such as managing finances, everyday relationships, accessing health services and the pressures of studying.

“Living in a new area or city is difficult enough so we’ve made it easier for new students to know how to access our services during their stay in Merseyside.”

The Trust also hosts a dedicated student webpage offering a range of useful information, including:

  • Urgent treatment and walk-in centres
  • Access to urgent mental health support
  • Guidance on staying safe and enjoying nights out
  • Other mental health services tailored for students

Additional resources can be found on the Trust’s Secondary School Health Portal, which offers advice for young people aged 11 to 25. Topics include emotional wellbeing, social media use, gaining independence, sexual health, and substance use.

