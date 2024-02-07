Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular South Liverpool store has closed its doors to secure the future of the iconic bakery next door.

Alan Gordon from Aigburth's renowned The Bread Shop Bakery said the decision had been made to close the grocery shop next door due to low footfall, despite being busy throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said that the main bakery 'remains very busy' but urged customers to continue to support the business, adding: "Your purchases, no matter how small, keep all of us in a job."

Employing local people and buying from local suppliers since the bakery opened in 1958, the Aigburth shop is a true local gem and serves a wide range of produce - from milk and bread to vegan sausage rolls and Scouse pies.

Loading....

Despite being a popular store, Gordon previously told LiverpoolWorld he was 'treading water' due to the cost of living crisis and that small, independent businesses were facing 'horrendous pressure'.