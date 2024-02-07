'We need your support to keep staff in jobs' - Bread Shop Bakery announces shop closure
and live on Freeview channel 276
A popular South Liverpool store has closed its doors to secure the future of the iconic bakery next door.
Alan Gordon from Aigburth's renowned The Bread Shop Bakery said the decision had been made to close the grocery shop next door due to low footfall, despite being busy throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He said that the main bakery 'remains very busy' but urged customers to continue to support the business, adding: "Your purchases, no matter how small, keep all of us in a job."
Employing local people and buying from local suppliers since the bakery opened in 1958, the Aigburth shop is a true local gem and serves a wide range of produce - from milk and bread to vegan sausage rolls and Scouse pies.
Loading....
Despite being a popular store, Gordon previously told LiverpoolWorld he was 'treading water' due to the cost of living crisis and that small, independent businesses were facing 'horrendous pressure'.
While the bakery will remain open, a sign on the door reads: "We have had to close next door down. This shop will stay open but we need your support; milk, bread, pies etc help to keep the staff in jobs. Thank you for your continued support."