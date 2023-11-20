The new venue on School Lane is family friendly during the daytime and over 18s at night.

Roxy Lanes has officially opened in Liverpool. It is the third Roxy venue in the city and although it provides the brand’s trademark ‘Booze and Ball Games’ it will also be family friendly during the daytime.

The two existing Roxy Ballroom sites in Liverpool, on Hanover Street and in the Cavern Quarter, are over 18s only.

The new venue on School Lane features a range of activities including American pool, shuffleboard, ice-free curling, tech darts, karaoke booths, beer pong, ten pin bowling and more. Guests can also enjoy Sky Sports and TNT sports.

Roxy Lanes will serve an updated food menu, which features premium Italian focaccia pizzas and ‘Roxy Dogs’ made with bratwurst sausages and brioche buns, accompanied by a wide selection of American-style sharers such as Loaded Roxy Fries, Chilli Cheese Bites and Kickin’ Popcorn Chicken.

It is open to under 18s when accompanied by an adult until 7pm Sunday to Friday and 5pm on Saturdays. Below is a quick peek inside the shiny new venue and what it has to offer.

