We were walking past Trump Tower when I bumped into Rishi Sunak and Tony Blair... deja vu!
The former prime ministers were snapped by Jeff Clarke, 61, who is in New York on holiday with his family, on September 22, 2025. Jeff was walking from Central Park to the Rockefeller Center, when he walked past Trump Tower and stumbled across Tony Blair and Rishi Sunak.
He admitted it was "Déjà vu" seeing the two former Prime Ministers together, and said they seemed happy to see each other. Jeff said New York City is "crazy" at the moment, as world leaders descend on the city for the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Jeff, from Liverpool, said: "We were walking past Trump Tower when I noticed someone familiar, and it turned out it was Rishi Sunak. I didn't immediately recognise Tony Blair, but they did seem very pleased to see each other. We overheard Tony say to Rishi 'It’s good to see you again, I’m glad everything’s going well'."