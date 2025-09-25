Tony Blair and Rishi Sunak were spotted cheerily greeting each other outside Trump Tower in New York City.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former prime ministers were snapped by Jeff Clarke, 61, who is in New York on holiday with his family, on September 22, 2025. Jeff was walking from Central Park to the Rockefeller Center, when he walked past Trump Tower and stumbled across Tony Blair and Rishi Sunak.

Jeff Clarke / SWNS

He admitted it was "Déjà vu" seeing the two former Prime Ministers together, and said they seemed happy to see each other. Jeff said New York City is "crazy" at the moment, as world leaders descend on the city for the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeff, from Liverpool, said: "We were walking past Trump Tower when I noticed someone familiar, and it turned out it was Rishi Sunak. I didn't immediately recognise Tony Blair, but they did seem very pleased to see each other. We overheard Tony say to Rishi 'It’s good to see you again, I’m glad everything’s going well'."