Yvette Cooper has committed to changing the law so that individuals fixated on violence are treated with the same seriousness as terrorists, following last year’s attack in Southport.

The Home Secretary said she would close a “gap in the law” relating to the planning of mass casualty attacks that lack ideological motivation but can have an equally devastating impact. She explained: “We have to make sure that the system is able to respond to violent fixated individuals. We will tighten that legislation so that that is taken as seriously as terrorism.”

Cooper’s pledge, made in a BBC interview, would enact a recommendation from Jonathan Hall KC, the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, who assessed whether current laws were sufficient to deal with attackers like Axel Rudakubana, the perpetrator of the Southport attack.

The review was triggered by revelations that Rudakubana had been referred to the Prevent counter-extremism programme but was not followed up, as he lacked an ideological motive. Rudakubana later killed three young girls and seriously injured 10 others during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport. He is now serving a life sentence.

While Mr Hall advised against expanding the legal definition of terrorism to cover individuals like Rudakubana, he recommended introducing a new offence to target those who plot mass casualty events driven by personal grievances or a fixation on violence.

Cooper noted a growing “pattern” of young people being drawn into violence and extreme ideologies within their own homes due to the influence of the internet. She said: “The sorts of things that we’re now increasingly seeing online with violent fixated individuals, where there may not be a clear ideology, it may be a fixation with violence, or they may switch between different ideologies.”

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp responded: “We are supportive of measures to deal with suspects planning these acts before they can cause devastating harm. But the truth is that Britain’s terror threat is being driven by a clear and growing Islamist threat, and Labour refuse to face it.

“Prevent is barely engaging with Islamist ideology and our security services are being distracted by politically correct box-ticking. We must refocus Prevent on the real threat, shutting down online radicalisation networks, deporting foreign extremists and criminals, and giving our security services every tool they need to keep the public safe.”