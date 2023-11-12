The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert with a 'danger to life' warning as Storm Debi is poised to batter the region.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A yellow weather alert for strong winds has been issued for Liverpool and Merseyside as storm Debi brings more blustery, wet weather to the region as it sweeps across the UK. The warning comes into force from 4am on Monday and runs until 6pm.

The Met Office predicts winds will hit 53mph in the city and inland regions, with gusts topping 60mph in coastal areas such as Hoylake and Formby. The national weather service has warned that injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible. Damage to buildings and disruption to travel is also likely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavy rain will hit Merseyside on Sunday afternoon and again in the early hours of Monday morning, when Storm Debi arrives from across the Irish Sea. Strong winds are due to hit their peak in the region at around noon on Monday.

The Met Office said: “Storm Debi is expected to develop and move across Ireland and northern England on Monday. Whilst there is still some uncertainty in the exact track and depth of this low, there is a chance of very strong westerly winds developing along Irish Sea coasts of Wales and northwest England on Monday morning before extending inland during the day, slowly easing later.

A yellow waether alert is in place over Liverpool and Merseyside. Image: Met Office

"There is a chance of 60-65 mph gusts developing inland and 70-80 mph around coasts, and over some higher ground, such as the Pennines.”