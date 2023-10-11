Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adverse conditions are set to batter Liverpool as we head towards the weekend and the experts at the Met Office have issued weather warnings for rain.

Over the weekend, Liverpool and Merseyside enjoyed an unseasonably warm 22°C, along with beautifully sunny conditions and blue skies. However, the region has now been hit with rainy weather and temperatures of around 11°C are expected towards the end of the week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to BBC Weather, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain, in place across Merseyside from 9pm on October 12 until 11.59pm on October 13.

The BBC say “persistent heavy rain” will affect the North West throughout Friday morning but drier conditions are expected from Sunday afternoon.

BBC weather forecast for Liverpool