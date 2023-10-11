BBC weather forecast for Liverpool as Met Office weather warnings issued
‘Persistent heavy rain’ is expected to batter the North West.
Adverse conditions are set to batter Liverpool as we head towards the weekend and the experts at the Met Office have issued weather warnings for rain.
Over the weekend, Liverpool and Merseyside enjoyed an unseasonably warm 22°C, along with beautifully sunny conditions and blue skies. However, the region has now been hit with rainy weather and temperatures of around 11°C are expected towards the end of the week.
According to BBC Weather, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain, in place across Merseyside from 9pm on October 12 until 11.59pm on October 13.
The BBC say “persistent heavy rain” will affect the North West throughout Friday morning but drier conditions are expected from Sunday afternoon.
BBC weather forecast for Liverpool
- 🌧️ Wednesday, October 11: Light rain and a gentle breeze. High of 12°C
- ⛅ Thursday, October 12: Sunny intervals and light winds. High of 13°C ⚠️
- 🌧️ Friday, October 13: Heavy rain and a moderate breeze. High of 13°C ⚠️
- 🌧️ Saturday, October 14: Light rain showers and a moderate breeze. High of 11°C
- 🌧️ Sunday, October 15: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze. High of 11°C