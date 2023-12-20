Everyone dreams of waking up to a white Christmas but what are the chances in 2023?

After snow fell in parts of Northern England earlier in the festive season many people will be wondering if it could shape up to be a white Christmas in 2023.

There could be some hill snow and sleet in Scotland and parts of Northern England, according to the current forecast. But what about Merseyside?

It is likely to be a Christmas more similar to the ones we have come to expect, with weather service Accuweather forecasting some sun and breezes in the morning and light rain predicted to fall later on in the day.

The Met Office has a similar forecast, and predicts temperature highs of 10°C and lows of 8°C, with a 10% chance of precipitation throughout the day.

Will it snow on Christmas Day in Liverpool?

What will come as a surprise for many due to the mediocre weather at the time, 2022 was the last white Christmas on record as the definition the Met Office uses for a white Christmas is for one snowflake to fall somewhere in the UK during the 24 hours of Christmas Day.

However, many will have wished for a picture-perfect white Christmas and will be have carried over that wish into this festive period.

The is still time for forecasts to change before Christmas Day, though in a Met Office 'deep dive' into the weather, presenter Aidan McGivern said that in many places throughout the UK - including Liverpool and Merseyside - it is set to be dry and bright, with the potential for some rain showers.

He added that in Scotland and parts of Northern England including across the Pennines there could be some hill snow and sleet, according to the current forecast.

Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool