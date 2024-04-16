Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We're used to pretty changeable weather in the UK, but it's not just you thinking that the rain is seemingly never ending lately. In fact, it's been the wettest 18 months in England since records began. Weather warnings and flash flooding are becoming all too familiar.

Never fear, though; according to the Met Office, the country is in for warmer temperatures towards the end of this month. The weather service said that "high pressure" is set to sweep across the UK at the end of April and moving into early May, bringing with it dry and balmy conditions.

A 'heatwave' is likely to hit between April 28 and May 12, when the high pressure will provide mild temperatures during the day alongside colder nights. The north-west is set to be the driest and warmest area of the UK.

But how have you been coping with the wet weather and what are you looking forward to when the sunshine finally returns? We hit the streets of Liverpool to find out.

Dave said : "I found it dismal ,miserable, unpleasant and completely unappealing. The only way I’ve coped is by staying in the house.”

: "I found it dismal ,miserable, unpleasant and completely unappealing. The only way I’ve coped is by staying in the house.” Kevin said: "It doesn’t really bother me that much because I don’t get that out that much ... I’m looking forward to sitting out the back and having a cold beer.”