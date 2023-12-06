The weather experts and bookies have delivered their verdict on a snowy Christmas Day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool is among the most likely places in the UK to see snow on Christmas Day this year, according to some predictions.

The city has recently endured sub-zero temperatures and is currently 4/1 to experience a white Christmas, which would mean at least one snowflake falls on Liverpool on December 25.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A snowy Yuletide is by no means a foregone conclusion, but the weather experts at the Met Office also suggest there is a 'chance' in their long-range UK forecast, for 20 December to 3 January.

"The wettest and windiest conditions are most likely in the west and northwest,” the Met Office predicts. “The chance of a colder spell of weather, with hazards such as snow and ice, does increase later in December and into the New Year period.”

However, the forecaster also says conditions are more likely to remain generally mild and wet and that Scotland is the most likely place in the UK to see snow on Christmas Day, as it did in 2022.

According to bettingsites.co.uk, Aberdeen is the most likely place to see snowfall on December 25, at odds of 11/10, followed by Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee, all at 11/8.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the bookies describe Liverpool as having a 'firm' chance of snow on Christmas Day and the city is ranked among the favourites to see snowfall in England. Sheffield is rated the most likely at 9/4, followed by Leeds at 5/2 and Liverpool follows at 4/1.

Although Merseyside residents woke once again to ice and frost on Wednesday morning, the region is due to thaw out this week as temperatures turn milder, reaching highs of 11°C on Saturday and Sunday.

Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool