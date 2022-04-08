For Ladies Day here at Aintree we are expecting it to stay dry and sunny for the most part. Though there is a 30% chance of rain predicted at around 6:00pm. Temperatures reaching 10°C.
Now for the big day, The Grand National itself, sunny intervals throughout the day, there'll be a bit more cloud cover than Friday. There could be some showers around 9:00am to 10:00am before clearing up. Highs of just 9°C.
And looking at the five day forecast now and there will be plenty of sunshine for us here as we go into the weekend.
However we could see a bit of patchy rain too. Despite the sun, it is feeling quite chilly, just about getting into double figures and if you are heading to the races, then wrapping up with a jacket or smart coat would be a sensible idea.