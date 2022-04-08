WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

For Ladies Day here at Aintree we are expecting it to stay dry and sunny for the most part. Though there is a 30% chance of rain predicted at around 6:00pm. Temperatures reaching 10°C.

Now for the big day, The Grand National itself, sunny intervals throughout the day, there'll be a bit more cloud cover than Friday. There could be some showers around 9:00am to 10:00am before clearing up. Highs of just 9°C.

And looking at the five day forecast now and there will be plenty of sunshine for us here as we go into the weekend.