Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It's looking like a damp and cold run-up to the Easter bank holiday, with snow and freezing rain forecast in various parts of the UK. Temperatures dropped to as low as 1°C overnight in some parts of the country at the start of the week.

Liverpool looks set to avoid the worst of the weather but the Met Office warns the region is in for some 'unsettled conditions' with the 'feels like' temperature plummeting to 0°C on Wednesday night and Thursday morning as downpours also arrive on Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chilly temperatures could lead to so-called 'freezing rain' falling on parts of the country. According to the Met Office, 'freezing rain' is when precipitation 'start its life as snow, ice, sleet or hail, but passes through a layer of air that's above 0°C on the way down to the ground, melting into a liquid water droplet'. As a result, when a freezing rain droplet hits the ground, it can spread out an instantly freeze on impact if the surface is below 0°C.

“Unsettled conditions are the main theme of the forecast through much of the week, with low pressure exerting its influence, bringing periods of rain from the west, some of which could be heavy in nature," the Met Office says.

The snow looks set to remain in Scotland and the worst of the rain will fall on Northern Ireland, where there is a yellow weather alert in place. In the North West of England and Merseyside we can expect a mix of sunny spells, scattered heavy showers and chilly overnight temperatures.

The Met Office outlook for the Easter bank holiday weekend is: "Breezy with sunny spells and the chance of heavy showers on Good Friday. Staying quite changeable through Saturday and Easter Sunday with scattered showers. Winds easing and turning somewhat warmer."

Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool