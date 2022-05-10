WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

It's a cloudy picture for the region at the start of the working week with a chance of patchy showers. There's an 80% chance of rain in Birkenhead. Highs of 17°C.

As we move towards the middle of the week, it's looking dry and sunny in Liverpool. Elsewhere it's looking cloudy and we could see some patchy showers. Highs of 18°C.

And looking at the five day forecast now, and for the most part it's looking like a pleasant week weather wise for us here in the region.