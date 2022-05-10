Liverpool and Merseyside weather: Met Office forecasts sunny spells for week ahead

WATCH: Your latest weather update for Liverpool and Merseyside.

By Emily Bonner
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 7:19 am

It's a cloudy picture for the region at the start of the working week with a chance of patchy showers. There's an 80% chance of rain in Birkenhead. Highs of 17°C.

As we move towards the middle of the week, it's looking dry and sunny in Liverpool. Elsewhere it's looking cloudy and we could see some patchy showers. Highs of 18°C.

And looking at the five day forecast now, and for the most part it's looking like a pleasant week weather wise for us here in the region.

There will be plenty of sunshine though we could see some patchy showers at times. Staying fairly mild for us too. By Saturday it's remaining dry and sunny with temperatures reaching highs of 15°C.

Met Office