Met Office weather: Liverpool to be hotter than Barcelona today ahead of temperature drop
Liverpool is set to be hotter than Barcelona today as scorching temperatures continue across the UK.
According to the Met Office, the Spanish city is set to reach a high of 25°C today (June 26), however, Liverpool is predicted to experience temperatures of up to 27°C and a heat warning is in force.
This could be the last of the beautiful weather in Liverpool for a little while as the ‘mini-heatwave’ is forecast to come to an end with a drastic change in temperature and conditions. There will be some sunshine on Thursday (June 27), however, the temperature will drop to a high of 18°C with the chance of showers in the late afternoon. Friday will be more of the same, with a high of 17°C and late morning rainfall.
Met Office five day weather forecast for Liverpool
- ⛅ Wednesday, June 26: Sunny changing to cloudy by late afternoon. High of 27°C
- ⛅ Thursday, June 27: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 18°C
- ☁️ Friday, June 28: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 17°C
- ☁️ Saturday, June 30: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening. High of 17°C
- ☁️ Sunday, July 1: Cloudy. High of 15°C
