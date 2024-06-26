A heat warning is in force across the country.

According to the Met Office, the Spanish city is set to reach a high of 25°C today (June 26), however, Liverpool is predicted to experience temperatures of up to 27°C and a heat warning is in force.

This could be the last of the beautiful weather in Liverpool for a little while as the ‘mini-heatwave’ is forecast to come to an end with a drastic change in temperature and conditions. There will be some sunshine on Thursday (June 27), however, the temperature will drop to a high of 18°C with the chance of showers in the late afternoon. Friday will be more of the same, with a high of 17°C and late morning rainfall.