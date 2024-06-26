Met Office weather: Liverpool to be hotter than Barcelona today ahead of temperature drop

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 26th Jun 2024, 09:41 BST
Crosby Beach with the dock and Liverpool in the background. Crosby Beach with the dock and Liverpool in the background.
Crosby Beach with the dock and Liverpool in the background. | Getty Images
A heat warning is in force across the country.

Liverpool is set to be hotter than Barcelona today as scorching temperatures continue across the UK.

According to the Met Office, the Spanish city is set to reach a high of 25°C today (June 26), however, Liverpool is predicted to experience temperatures of up to 27°C and a heat warning is in force.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Heat-health alerts have been issued for eight regions of England, including the North West, as scorching weather continues across the country. Heat-health alerts have been issued for eight regions of England, including the North West, as scorching weather continues across the country.
Heat-health alerts have been issued for eight regions of England, including the North West, as scorching weather continues across the country. | Getty/Adobe Stock

This could be the last of the beautiful weather in Liverpool for a little while as the ‘mini-heatwave’ is forecast to come to an end with a drastic change in temperature and conditions. There will be some sunshine on Thursday (June 27), however, the temperature will drop to a high of 18°C with the chance of showers in the late afternoon. Friday will be more of the same, with a high of 17°C and late morning rainfall.

Met Office five day weather forecast for Liverpool

  • ⛅ Wednesday, June 26: Sunny changing to cloudy by late afternoon. High of 27°C
  • ⛅ Thursday, June 27: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 18°C
  • ☁️ Friday, June 28: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 17°C
  • ☁️ Saturday, June 30: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening. High of 17°C
  • ☁️ Sunday, July 1: Cloudy. High of 15°C
Related topics:Met OfficeBarcelonaWeather forecast

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.