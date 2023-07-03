It sure doesn’t feel like summer in Liverpool at the moment.

Merseyside is expected to experience thunder and ‘blustery’ conditions on Monday, according to the Met Office. The new week will begin with showers and ‘longer spells of rain’, which could turn heavy and thundery.

Monday’s wet conditions are likely to clear by the afternoon, however, another cool and rainy week is ahead, with temperatures below average for this time of year.

However, warmer days may be on the way, with the Met Office not ruling out ‘hot spells’ in the latter half of July.

Met Office forecast for Liverpool this week

Monday, July 3: Heavy rain changing to sunny in the afternoon. High of 16 °C.

Tuesday, July 4: Light showers changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 18 °C.

Wednesday, July 5: Light showers changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 17 °C.

Thursday, July 6: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 18 °C.

Friday, July 7: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 22 °C.

Saturday, July 8: Cloudy changing to heavy showers in the afternoon. High of 21 °C.

Sunday, July 9: Cloudy changing to light showers by early evening.. High of 20 °C.

UK long range forecast

From July 7 onwards, the Met Office predict we will see a ‘mix of conditions’ across the country, with most places seeing ‘unsettled’ weather, including rain, heavy showers and thunder. There will be ‘drier interludes with spells of sunshine’, however temperatures will be around, or a little-below average for July.

Throughout the second half of July, conditions are likely to become ‘increasingly more settled overall’, but there is the potential for further shorter spells of hot and thundery weather. Temperature are likely to be around or above average, with a ‘slightly increased chance of hot spells’ compared to normal.