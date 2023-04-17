It may be gloomy today but the week is looking bright!

Despite rain and dull skies in Liverpool today, the sun is set to shine on the city this week, with certain parts of the UK experiencing temperatures of up to 20°C - matching sunny Ibiza.

According to the Met Office, sunshine is expected for Scotland and Northern Ireland on Monday afternoon, with patches of rain falling in parts of England. These, however, should fade as the day progresses, with most of the country becoming sunnier and warmer, with rain expected later in the week.

Liverpool will see the heat begin to rise on Tuesday morning, and although temperatures will be a little cooler than other parts of the UK, the lovely weather is expected to last for three days and hit highs of 16°C.

There is a word of warning for hayfever sufferers, with the pollen count set to be very high.

Met Office forecast for Liverpool:

Monday 17 April: ☁️ Cloudy, but slowly breaking up through the afternoon which should bring some sunny spells. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

Cloudy, but slowly breaking up through the afternoon which should bring some sunny spells. Maximum temperature 15 °C. Tuesday 18 April: ☀️ Cloudy changing to sunny by late morning. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

☀️ Cloudy changing to sunny by late morning. Maximum temperature 16 °C. Wednesday 19 April: ☀️ Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

☀️ Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime. Maximum temperature 14 °C. Thursday 20 April: ☀️ Sunny, though rather breezy. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Sunny, though rather breezy. Maximum temperature 13 °C. Friday 21 April: ⛅ Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Maximum temperature 12 °C. The weekend looks like it will be a little more glum, with overcast skies, and temperatures of 12 °C on Saturday and 10 °C on Sunday.