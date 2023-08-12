Liverpool is set to be battered by thundery showers today (Saturday, August 12) after the brief return of sunny weather.
Temperatures will also drop, with a high of 21°C expected late this afternoon.
According to BBC Weather, Liverpool can expect “showery rain” today, that is “heavy at times with a risk of thunder.” This evening, “scattered showers and brief sunny spells” will develop.
BBC weekend weather forecast for Liverpool:
- Saturday, August 12: Thundery showers and a moderate breeze. High of 21°C.
- Sunday, August 13: Light cloud and a moderate breeze. High of 20°C.
- Monday, August 14: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze. High of 19°C.