The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Liverpool as the region is set to be battered by ‘thundery downpours’.

The weather alert for rain is in place until 9.00pm on Monday, as the adverse conditions may cause disruption to transport and infrastructure.

According to the Met Office, Liverpool could see flooded roads, damage to buildings and the cancellation of train and bus services.

Liverpool and the North West will see ‘heavy and perhaps thundery downpours’ with the worst conditions expected at around 3.00pm.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool:

Monday, August 14 : Yellow weather warning for rain. High of 21°C.

: Yellow weather warning for rain. High of 21°C. Tuesday, August 15: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 19°C.

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 19°C. Wednesday, August 16: Sunny intervals. High of 20°C.

Sunny intervals. High of 20°C. Thursday, August 17: Sunny. High of 23°C.

Sunny. High of 23°C. Friday, August 18: Cloudy. High of 22°C.

Cloudy. High of 22°C. Saturday, August 19: Overcast changing to light showers by lunchtime. High of 22°C.

Overcast changing to light showers by lunchtime. High of 22°C. Sunday, August 20: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime. High of 21°C.

UK long range weather forecast (August 18-27):

The Met Office said: “High pressure to the east is most likely to dominate, certainly at first, but with low pressure close by to the west or northwest. This will probably make some inroads across the country although the extent and timing are uncertain.

“A spell of sunny, very warm to hot weather is likely across eastern parts of first. There is low confidence in the extent and duration of high temperatures, with exact wind direction and speed key.