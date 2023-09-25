After a sunny start to the working it week high winds are expected to buffet Merseyside.

Merseyside escaped the worst of the heavy rain Hurricane Nigel deposited on nearby North Wales and Greater Manchester last week but there will be no escape from the bad weather due to spread over the UK in the coming days.

After a sunny start to the working week, showers are due to hit the region on Tuesday, bringing a risk of thunder, and the Met Office have issued a yellow weather alert for Wednesday and Thursday, when high winds are expected to buffet Liverpool and the surrounding areas.

The weather alert is currently in place from 10am on Wednesday until 7am on Thursday, during which time severe gales are possible. The Met Office warning says residents should expect the following:

A small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

A slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

A slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Longer journey times are likely, or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.

A small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties; with a chance of some minor flooding of coastal roads.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

⛅ Monday, September 25: Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. High of 19°C

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. High of 19°C 🌦️ Tuesday, September 26: Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 19°C

Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 19°C ⚠️ Wednesday, September 27: Yellow weather warning.. High of 17°C

Yellow weather warning.. High of 17°C ⚠️ Thursday, September 28 : Yellow weather warning.g. High of 17°C

: Yellow weather warning.g. High of 17°C ☀️ Friday, September 29: Clear.. High of 16°C

Clear.. High of 16°C ☁️ Saturday, September 30: Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 17°C

Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 17°C ☁️ Sunday, September 31: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 18°C