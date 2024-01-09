Liverpool weather: Chances of snow as Met Office issue cold weather warning

Temperatures will stay low today according to forecasts, and many people will be thinking of the possibility of snow.

An amber health warning remains in place across the North West as Liverpool experiences sub-zero temperatures.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Met Office has issued an amber cold-health alert for the North West of England until 12pm on Saturday (January 12), as freezing temperatures sweep parts of the country.

The region had previously been under a yellow alert issued on Saturday, January 6, though this was upgraded as wintry conditions came in and temperatures became more serious.

Throughout Liverpool today the temperature will stay below 4°C with the 'feels like' temperature for a majority of the day being -1°C, rising to just 0°C at lunchtime, according to Met Office forecasts. The sky is expected to remain clear throughout the morning and early afternoon, with some clouds expected at around 5pm.

At night the temperature is expected to drop, reaching a low of -4°C with clear skies expected. In terms of the chance of snow, the Met Office expects the "odd wintry shower" in some parts of the country along with "icy patches."

London saw its first snow flakes of 2024 on Monday and a yellow weather alert is in place for the capital and much of the south of England, but there is no snow predicted for Liverpool at the moment.

Speaking about the amber cold-health warning, Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: "With the Met Office forecasting drops in temperature across the United Kingdom into next week, it is important to check in on the wellbeing of those most vulnerable to the cold.

"Cold weather can increase the risks of heart attacks, strokes, and chest infections, so it can have a serious impact on health, particularly for older people and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Snow covers Lee Park in Liverpool after heavy overnight snow fall.

"Temperatures are expected to turn particularly cold overnight, as we would expect at this time of year. If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65 it is important to try and heat the rooms where you spend most of your time, such as your living room or bedroom, in the coming days."

Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool