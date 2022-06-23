As we make our way towards the latter part of the working week, it's partly cloudy across the region, apart from Chester and Southport where it remains sunny. Highs of 28°C.
The Met Office is warning showers and thunderstorms may develop from late on Thursday afternoon.
As we move into the weekend, it's an overcast picture for the region, could be seeing some showers, with a 78% chance of light rain over Southport. Highs of 22°C.
And looking at the five day forecast now, and after a rather glorious spot of weather it will be turning cooler and cloudier as we move into the weekend.
There will still be some sunshine but we could also see some heavy rain, possibly thundery in places. By Monday we could see some showers with temperatures hitting highs of 18°C.