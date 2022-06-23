Met Office warns showers and thunderstorms may develop from late on Thursday afternoon.

As we make our way towards the latter part of the working week, it's partly cloudy across the region, apart from Chester and Southport where it remains sunny. Highs of 28°C.

The Met Office is warning showers and thunderstorms may develop from late on Thursday afternoon.

As we move into the weekend, it's an overcast picture for the region, could be seeing some showers, with a 78% chance of light rain over Southport. Highs of 22°C.

And looking at the five day forecast now, and after a rather glorious spot of weather it will be turning cooler and cloudier as we move into the weekend.