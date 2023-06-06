The sun is set to return but we may see some adverse weather too.

Despite a bleak start to the day, with grey skies and light winds, the sun is set to shine on Liverpool again on Tuesday afternoon and throughout the week as weather experts predict soaring temperatures.

The UK is braced for the hottest day of the year so far and the mercury could rise to 25°C in Merseyside. The warmest weather recorded in 2023 so far came in Portmadog last Tuesday, when temperatures reached 25.1°C.

However, experts are also warning that adverse weather may be on the way. According to the Met Office, ’scattered showers and thunderstorms’ are possible, mainly towards the south and southwest, however, BBC Weather predict the thundery conditions will hit Liverpool.

It is expected that Merseyside will experience the worst of the thundery weather on Saturday (June 10) between 4pm and 6pm, welcoming back sunshine in the late evening. The rest of the weekend will see sunshine and warm temperatures, however, rain showers are likely.

BBC Weather forecast for Liverpool:

Tuesday June 6: Sunny and a gentle breeze. High of 21°C.

Wednesday June 7: Sunny and a gentle breeze. High of 22°C..

Thursday June 8: Sunny and a moderate breeze. High of 23°C.

Friday June 9: Sunny and a moderate breeze. High of 23°C.

Saturday June 10: Thundery showers and a gentle breeze. High of 25°C.

Sunday June 11: Light rain showers and light winds. High of 23°C.

Monday June 12: Light rain showers and a gentle breeze. High of 24°C.

Tuesday June 13: Sunny and light winds. High of 24°C.

People enjoy the warm weather and sunshine on New Brighton beach and promenade with the Liverpool skyline behind. Image: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

According to BBC North West Tonight: “Tomorrow morning (Wednesday June 6) will the low cloud clear away to the east early on, leaving plenty of sunshine into the afternoon. Staying dry and sunny through the afternoon with little to no cloud around.