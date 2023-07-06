Temperatures are set to rise but it’s not all good news.

Liverpool is set to bask in sunshine on Friday following the recent drop in temperatures across the North West.

This week, maximum highs have hovered at around 20°C and the weather has felt far more suitable for autumn than summer, however, tomorrow looks like it will be a scorcher.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The city and Merseyside region will see temperatures of around 26°C and mostly dry conditions, but the Met Office predict the lovely weather is not here to stay.

The weekend will see heavy rainfall and cloud, but the weather experts are no longer predicting thunder and lightning, as mentioned earlier this week.

High pressure may return to the region towards the end of the month, meaning drier and warmer temperatures are on the way.

Met Office forecast for Liverpool this weekend and beyond

Friday, July 7: Sunny intervals. High of 26 °C.

Saturday, July 8: Cloudy changing to heavy showers in the afternoon. High of 23 °C.

Sunday, July 9: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 20 °C.

Monday, July 10: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning. High of 19 °C.

Tuesday, July 11: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning. High of 19 °C.

Wednesday, July 12: Light showers changing to sunny in the afternoon. High of 18 °C.

UK long range forecast

From July 10 onwards, the Met Office predict we will see a ‘unsettled conditions’ across the country, with most places experiences showers or longer spells of rain, which may be heavy or thundery. Temperatures are expected to be generally near average.

Advertisement

Advertisement