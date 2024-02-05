Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool is set for wintry disruption this week as 'significant snowfall' is expected to hit the UK.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow, covering large swathes of the North and the North West, including all of Merseyside and Manchester.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The yellow alert is in place from 3.00am on Thursday (February 8) until 3.00am on Friday (February 9) and warns that 'a period of snowfall could bring some disruption on Thursday and Thursday night'. The current forecast predicts that snow will begin to fall on Liverpool at around 9.00am on Thursday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow, affecting Merseyside. Image: Met Office

According to the Met Office, there is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected. Travel disruption may also occur, including cancelled or delayed public transport services.

Meanwhile, AccuWeather's long term forecast predicts snow will also fall on Sunday as temperatures in Liverpool drop to bellow freezing - reaching -2°C on Tuesday, 13 February.

Five day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool