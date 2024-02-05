Liverpool weather: Exact day snow is expected to fall as Met Office issues weather warning
The Met Office is warning that 'significant' snowfall is on the way.
Liverpool is set for wintry disruption this week as 'significant snowfall' is expected to hit the UK.
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow, covering large swathes of the North and the North West, including all of Merseyside and Manchester.
The yellow alert is in place from 3.00am on Thursday (February 8) until 3.00am on Friday (February 9) and warns that 'a period of snowfall could bring some disruption on Thursday and Thursday night'. The current forecast predicts that snow will begin to fall on Liverpool at around 9.00am on Thursday.
According to the Met Office, there is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected. Travel disruption may also occur, including cancelled or delayed public transport services.
Meanwhile, AccuWeather's long term forecast predicts snow will also fall on Sunday as temperatures in Liverpool drop to bellow freezing - reaching -2°C on Tuesday, 13 February.
Five day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- ☁️ Monday, February 5: Sunny intervals changing to overcast by lunchtime. High of 11°C.
- ☁️ Tuesday, February 6: Cloudy changing to heavy rain by late morning. High of 11°C.
- ☁️ Wednesday, February 7: Cloudy. High of 7°C . Feels like temperature of 3°C.
- ⚠️ Thursday, February 8: Yellow weather warning for snow. High of 4°C.
- ⚠️ Friday, February 9: Yellow weather warning for snow. High of 8°C.