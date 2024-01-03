Liverpool weather: Flood alert in place across River Alt as Storm Henk brings heavy rainfall to Merseyside
The government-issued flood alert was announced on Tuesday morning due to heavy rainfall.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Environment Agency is warning of possible flooding in Merseyside in the aftermath of Storm Henk.
The government-issued flood alert was announced on Tuesday morning (January 2) due to heavy rainfall and remains in place.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The alert covers parts of the borough which are prone to flooding if rivers overflow during periods of heavy, persistent rain, with residents urged to 'be prepared'.
According to the Environment Agency, flooding is possible around the River Alt and other watercourses from Huyton to Hightown including, Kirkby, Fazakerley, Maghull, Formby, Aughton, Sefton and Lunt.
Providing an update on Wednesday morning (January 3), a spokesperson for the government agency said: "River levels are remaining high on the River Alt due to heavy rainfall. No property flooding is expected.
"Further rainfall is forecast over the next couple of days. We are monitoring the situation and will update this message if the situation changes."
Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool
- 🌧️ Wednesday, January 3 - Heavy rain. High 9°C. Low 7°C.
- ⛅ Thursday, January 4 - Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High 8°C. Low 5°C.
- ☁️ Friday, January 5 - Cloudy. High 8°C. Low 5°C.
- ⛅ Saturday, January 6 - Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High 7°C. Low 3°C.
- ☁️ Sunday, January 7 - Overcast. High 5°C. Low 2°C.