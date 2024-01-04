Liverpool weather: Flood alert remains in place for River Alt and River Dee due to heavy rainfall
Residents are being warned that river levels remain high and advised not to attempt to walk or drive through flood water.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Flood alerts remain in place across Merseyside and Cheshire in the aftermath of Storm Henk and heavy rainfall.
Despite drier conditions being expected towards the end of the week, local residents are being warned that river levels remain high and advised not to attempt to walk or drive through flood water.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The government-issued flood alert was announced on Tuesday morning (January 2) due to heavy rainfall and covers areas which are prone to flooding if rivers overflow during periods of heavy, persistent rain.
According to the Environment Agency, flooding is possible around the River Alt and other watercourses from Huyton to Hightown including Norris Green, Kirkby, Fazakerley, Maghull, Formby, Aughton, Sefton and Lunt.
Providing an update on Thursday morning (January 4), the Environment Agency said: "River levels are expected to remain high on the River Alt due to rainfall. No property flooding is expected.
"Further rainfall is forecast this morning before becoming dry this afternoon. River levels are expected to remain high for the rest of today. We will continue to monitor levels closely."
Advertisement
Advertisement
A flood alert is also in place near the River Dee in Cheshire, from Whitchurch to Chester.
Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool
- ⛅ Thursday, January 4 - Sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon. High 8°C. Low 6°C.
- ☁️ Friday, January 5 - Cloudy. High 8°C. Low 5°C.
- ⛅ Saturday, January 6 - Clear changing to cloudy by early evening. High 7°C. Low 3°C.
- ☁️ Sunday, January 7 - Cloudy. High 5°C. Low 2°C.
- ☁️ Monday, January 8 - Overcast. High 5°C. Low 2°C.