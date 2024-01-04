Residents are being warned that river levels remain high and advised not to attempt to walk or drive through flood water.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Flood alerts remain in place across Merseyside and Cheshire in the aftermath of Storm Henk and heavy rainfall.

Despite drier conditions being expected towards the end of the week, local residents are being warned that river levels remain high and advised not to attempt to walk or drive through flood water.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government-issued flood alert was announced on Tuesday morning (January 2) due to heavy rainfall and covers areas which are prone to flooding if rivers overflow during periods of heavy, persistent rain.

According to the Environment Agency, flooding is possible around the River Alt and other watercourses from Huyton to Hightown including Norris Green, Kirkby, Fazakerley, Maghull, Formby, Aughton, Sefton and Lunt.

River Alt at Hightown, Merseyside. Peter/stock.adobe

Providing an update on Thursday morning (January 4), the Environment Agency said: "River levels are expected to remain high on the River Alt due to rainfall. No property flooding is expected.

"Further rainfall is forecast this morning before becoming dry this afternoon. River levels are expected to remain high for the rest of today. We will continue to monitor levels closely."

Advertisement

Advertisement

A flood alert is also in place near the River Dee in Cheshire, from Whitchurch to Chester.

Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool